Another Armenian provocation thwarted in Sofia

Another political provocation of Armenian deputies has been thwarted in Sofia, Report informs citing Milli Majlis deputy Aydin Mirzazade.

He said at today's session of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly in Bulgarian capital Sofia, Armenian parliamentarians again tried to resort to political provocation: "A parliamentarian from Armenia said that the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia repeatedly stated that Nagorno-Karabakh issue must meet the interests of Azerbaijan, Armenia and 'people of Nagorno Karabakh'. Another Armenian MP, speaking about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, attempted to diminish its significance. After that I took the floor and informed the session participants that Azerbaijan had never made such statements. Azerbaijan's position is that Armenian troops must leave Azerbaijani territories unconditionally and Azerbaijan is ready to provide these areas with the highest level of autonomy."

Mirzazade said that Azerbaijani delegation member Zhalya Aliyeva protested against the spread of lies about 'Artsakh' by the Armenian delegation and demanded to withdraw from Azerbaijani lands.