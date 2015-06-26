Annual Session of OSCE PA will be held in Helsinki on July 5-9

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Annual Session of OSCE PA will be held in Helsinki on 5-9 July.

Report informs referring to the press service of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, session will bring together nearly 300 lawmakers from three continents.

Resolutions from each of the Assembly’s three General Committees will be debated, amended, and approved through majority voting before they are combined into the Declaration.

The Draft Resolution of the Committee on Political Affairs and Security condemns ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Ukraine; “deeply deplores the flagrant violations of the OSCE core principles by the Russian Federation in the context of the conflict”; urges all parties to the conflict to allow unfettered access to OSCE monitors; and calls on Russia to “use its full influence on the illegal separatists in Ukraine to comply with all commitments under the Minsk Agreement.”

It will culminate in the adoption of the 2015 Helsinki Declaration, containing the Assembly's policy recommendations in the fields of political affairs, economics, the environment and human rights.