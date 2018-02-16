Annual security conference starts in Munich

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Munich Security Conference has started.

Report informs, Chairman of the annual conference Wolfgang Ischinger has opened the event.

Further, UN Secretary General António Guterres, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will address the event.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and others are expected to address on February 17.

Among this year's confirmed participants aremore than 20 heads of state and government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov is also attending the conference.

The agenda of the forthcoming conference is mainly focused on the future role of the EU as a global player, and US-Russian relations. In addition, the numerous conflicts in the Middle East, especially the deteriorating relations between the Gulf States as well as the tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The conference will end on February 18.