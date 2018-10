Ankara hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey

22 February, 2017 13:28

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara hosted a meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Report informs, M. Çavuşoğlu. wrote on his Twitter page. During the meeting, ministers discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and important regional issues.