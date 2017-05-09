Ambassadors of CIS countries lay a wreath to Memorial of military glory in Baku

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The heads of diplomatic missions and military attachés of the CIS countries took part in the events dedicated to the Victory Day over fascism in the World War II.

Report informs, diplomats of CIS countries laid a wreath to the Memorial of Military Glory in Baku city. The event was attended by representatives of the executive power of the Narimanov district of Baku, veterans, as well as their relatives.

Also the action “Immortal Regiment” was held at the memorial. All the participants of the action were provided with St. George ribbons.

The "Immortal Regiment" is an international public action held in Russia and a number of CIS countries on Victory Day, during which participants march by a column and carry banners with photographic portraits of their relatives-veterans who fought against fascism in the Second World War.

Ambassadors of CIS countries will lay wreaths at the memorial of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich, military attaché and the staff of the Belarusian diplomatic mission will lay a basket of flowers to the graves of Hero of the Soviet Union Najafguly Rafiyev and twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov.