Ambassador welcomes resumption of EU-Azerbaijan dialogue in framework of subcommittees

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ This week Baku hosts meeting of the three subcommittees of the Azerbaijan-EU on trade and the economy. Meeting of the 4th Subcommittee will be held tomorrow. Report informs, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

According to her, these meetings provide an opportunity to exchange experience with Azerbaijani colleagues.She also expressed satisfaction that, two parties resumed dialogue within the subcommittees: "I am confident that we will achieve concrete results in various fields. We hope that the meeting of the Subcommittee on Energy will take place before the end of the year."

Speaking of the new legal framework for the negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan to conclude an agreement on strategic cooperation, M. Mard noted that this requires the solution of all the EU member states then negotiations will begin in the near future."However, discussions on this issue are still ongoing in Brussels," she added.