Ambassador: 'We conduct exchange of information with Azerbaijan on those threatening Turkey'

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'The perpetrators of July 15 events in Turkey are being cleared from the country. However, they are trying to continue to work in foreign countries'.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said at a press conference.

'We conduct exchange of information with Azerbaijan on those threatening Turkey. Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at high level. This process will further continue', the ambassador stressed.

Ambassador stated that Turkey carries out works to extradite head of FETÖ (Gülenist Terror Organization) Fethullah Gülen to Turkey as he lives in the US: 'Perpetrators of July 15 events are obviously known. If the world jointly fights against terrorism, it should support Turkey. We have great expectations in this regard'.

A.Coşkun stressed that July 15 events was committed by the terrorist organization, it is unequivocal: 'And Fethullah Gülen leads this terror organization. We are expecting for stand of the US'.