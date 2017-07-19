Ambassador: Visegrad group supports Azerbaijan's efforts towards cooperation with EU

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The Visegrad group supports the intensification of the negotiations on signing a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union", said the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki.

According to him, Visegrad group also backs the further deepening of the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, especially in the field of energy. "The countries of the group support the intensification of the talks on inking new strategic partnership between Baku and Brussels," the diplomat noted.

Along with this, he also underlined that the group is going to announce various contests by the Visegrad Fund for strengthening mobility at the political, economic, infrastructure and public levels.