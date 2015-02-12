Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev met with Minister of Internal Affairs of Hungary and Budapest Mayor

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev met with Interior Minister of this country, Colonel-General Peter Sandor and Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarloshem.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

At the meeting discussed signed in November last year by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Joint Declaration on strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, obligations arising from the agreement on friendship and cooperation between BPI and the City of Baku city of Budapest signed by the chief executive of Baku Hajibala Abutalibov and the Mayor of Budapest Istvan Tarloshem , touched upon the mutual cooperation.

At the request of the official representative of Hungary Vilayat Guliyev informed about the work in preparation for the upcoming June 12-28 in Baku I European games.

At the meeting, also held an exchange of views on mutual visits.