Ambassador: Venezuela intends to develop relations with Azerbaijan

Negotiations are underway to open Azerbaijani Embassy in Venezuela, Venezuelan ambassador to Azerbaijan Christopher Berroteran said at a press conference.

"Negotiations are underway on the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Venezuela. We are negotiating the development of tools to deepen our relationship. We intend to develop our relations in the sphere of economy, culture, etc.," the ambassador noted.

He expressed hope for the development of bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan: "First of all, our trade relations are being built in the field of energy, in particular in the oil sector".