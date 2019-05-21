 Top

Ambassador: Venezuela intends to develop relations with Azerbaijan

Ambassador: Venezuela intends to develop relations with Azerbaijan

Negotiations are underway to open Azerbaijani Embassy in Venezuela, Venezuelan ambassador to Azerbaijan Christopher Berroteran said at a press conference.

"Negotiations are underway on the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Venezuela. We are negotiating the development of tools to deepen our relationship. We intend to develop our relations in the sphere of economy, culture, etc.," the ambassador noted.

He expressed hope for the development of bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan: "First of all, our trade relations are being built in the field of energy, in particular in the oil sector".

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi