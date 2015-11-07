​Ambassador: UNESCO’s principles/values remain violated by an ongoing military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with UNESCO", Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO , Ambassador Anar Karimov said making speech at the General Policy Debates of the 38th session of the General Conference of UNESCO in Paris, Report informs.

According to him, this cooperation has become more intensive after the signing of the Framework Agreement on Cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan in July 2013.

"Situated on the crossroads of civilizations, cultures and religions, Azerbaijan became a place of intercultural dialogue. And we are proud of that", - A. Karimov said mentioned that The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Azerbaijan this year for the 3rd time is one of the best examples of the commitment of Azerbaijani Government in promoting inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue.

"However, it is with profound regret I must add that peace, security and stability in our region continue to be endangered and UNESCO’s principles and values remain violated by an ongoing military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by armed forces of Armenia. In fact, the deliberate acts of destruction of cultural heritage in different parts of the world is not something new for my people; such and similar acts have taken place many years as a result of cultural cleansing policy by Armenia. Not a single historical monument, mosque or cemetery testifying centuries’ old historical presence of Azerbaijani population escapes destruction or desecration in the occupied territories and in Armenia itself", - Ambassador said.

"And what is more surprising that while being involved in all these crimes, and being a unique mono-ethnic and mono religious country in a very diverse region, Armenia is trying to teach others about diversity and tolerance. Dangerous and very flabbergasting logic", -he added.