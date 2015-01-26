Ambassador: Ukraine calls to avoid repeating past mistakes to led the violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Ukraine calls upon all civilized world community to unite their efforts to fight against terrorism and aggression, to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, which have led to the violation of the territorial integrity of states, in particular, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine". Report informs, this said in the statement of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko in connection with events in Mariupol.

As a result of massive shelling of residential areas in Mariupol killed 30 civilians and more than 100 injured on January 24.

The Ambassador said that the tragedy was "another deep shock for Ukraine and the world community as an example not only of a terrorist act, and targeted crimes against humanity."

"Obviously, this previous terrorist crimes in eastern Ukraine, supported by Russia, will not remain without attention of the Hague Tribunal," said Mishchenko.