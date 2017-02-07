Ambassador: Ukraine and Azerbaijan agreed to prohibit import of products from occupied territories

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Ukraine have agreed to ban importation of goods produced in the occupied territories of two countries, without approval of the authorities.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko told Report.

According to him, during a visit of President Petro Poroshenko to Baku presidents of two states gave instructions to the heads of customs agencies to meet and discuss the issue. He said that the heads of customs agencies have met and worked out a mechanism whereby products from the occupied territories can be supplied only after being licensed by the central authorities.

"The rules and circulars triggered immediately, as presidents have instructed. There is no need to sign some intergovernmental agreements", said A. Mishchenko.