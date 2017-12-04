Ambassador: Turkmenistan takes active position over important international agenda issues

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Based on its neutral status, Turkmenistan takes an active position on the most important issues on the international agenda.

Report informs, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishankuliyev said at the event dedicated to the proclamation of December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality by the UN General Assembly.

According to him, following the principles of positive neutrality, Turkmenistan makes its significant contribution to the international dialogue for peace and harmony, the assertion of the highest ideals of mankind.

“Turkmenistan is expanding international relations, spilling constructive dialogue both at the interstate level and within the framework of international organizations”, ambassador said.