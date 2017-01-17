Ambassador: Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan prime example of solidarity

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have been formed by mutual trust and solidarity.

“We are confident that the success achieved in a short period of 25 years, which can be personified acts as the iron chain of the unbreakable link between our countries, will continue in an upward trend in the years to come”, F. Baghirov stated.

Troughout a quarter of a century, a special emphasis has been given to ensure regional security and the realization of socio-economic, scientific and cultural ties.

F. Baghirov stated that more than 200 agreements have been signed between the two countries toward strengthening the legal framework that has ensured the continuous development of bilateral ties which also reflected the rising number of high-level official visits.

“The realization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Crude Oil Pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Natural Gas Pipeline projects have been the landmarks in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey to the level of strategic partnership”, he added.

“The Southern Gas Corridor project of the 21st century, worth $45 billion, has been launched through the efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey. The flagships of this project, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects are well underway. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line project which will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan, along with the rail connection under the Marmara Sea, will revitalize the fabled Silk Road”, Azerbaijani Ambassador wrote.

“The determined attitude of the Republic of Turkey in the international arena for the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its policy of support toward re-establishing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are prime examples of solidarity. In this context, the military cooperation between the brotherly countries has ensured the Azerbaijan Armed Forces to reach a formidable strength.

A special reminder needs to be made when it comes to assessing the Azerbaijan and Turkey relationship. It has become a tradition for the leaders of the two countries to carry out their first officials visits after elections. The fifth meeting of the High Level Strategic Partnership Council on March 15, 2016, was particularly an important date in the 25-year-long relationship between Turkey and Azerbaijan as an instance of solidarity. It may be remembered that the meeting was to be held in Azerbaijan, instead upon the proposal of President İlham Aliyev, it was held in Turkey due to the heinous terror attacks that occurred in Ankara just a short in the days preceding the meeting. The moment the presidents embraced each other at the end of the press conference of the meeting was a meaningful indicator of solidarity during hard times, which went beyond the rules of protocol”, Azerbaijani envoy posted.

