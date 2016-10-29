Ambassador: Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are based on "one nation - two states" concept

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, the staff of diplomatic missions, Turkish businessmen and diaspora members have visited the Turkish Martyrs memorial in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

Report informs, national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were played, then Ambassador Ercan Ozoral laid a wreath at the memorial.

Turkish Ambassador noted that the monument to Turkish soldiers who gave their lives for the independence of Azerbaijan in different regions of the country are evidence of indissoluble fraternal ties existing between the two countries: "The heroism of the Turkish soldiers in Azerbaijan once again proves that our relations are based on the concept of "one nation - two states".