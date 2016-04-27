Ambassador: The Netherlands interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Netherlands are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the development of relations in the field of water management.

Report informs, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Robert Gabrielse said at a press conference.

According to him, the Netherlands cooperate with Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in the issue of prevention of emergency situations: "In addition, the Netherlands worked together with Azerbaijan in the lake cleaning near the Olympic stadium in Baku. In addition, in future planned work to clean up other water basins in Absheron from pollution. Also is planned to work on cleaning the Baku bay."

The ambassador also noted the potential in development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in the field of education. In this regard, he recalled the cooperation between the ADA University and Maastricht Business School.