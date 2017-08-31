Ambassador: Supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts on economy diversification main focus of US Embassy

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts on the diversification of its economy is a main focus of the US Embassy and USAID here in Azerbaijan, and is something I personally take very seriously.

Report informs citing website of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, US Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta writes in his article.

According to him, while visiting his farm in Maine, Azerbaijan was never far from his mind: “In talking to Mainers about Azerbaijan, I was struck by how much farmers in Maine and Azerbaijan have in common. Growing apples and raising goats, sheep, cows, and poultry are as important in Maine as they are in Azerbaijan, as is finding ways to increase the value-added for the individual farmer. Also, like Azerbaijanis, Mainers value and take pride in the quality and freshness of their local farm products ranging from blueberries to cheeses to meat. In Maine, just as in Azerbaijan, agriculture - especially small farms - are important sources of livelihood and ways of maintaining traditions.”