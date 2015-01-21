​Ambassador: Sudden increase in one-sided criticism of Azerbaijan speaks for itself

Baku. 21January. REPORT.AZ/ "Although the article seems to dismiss assertions that a coordinated campaign is waged against Azerbaijan, the sudden increase of one-sided criticism of my country in the American media speaks for itself". Report informs, this was stated by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US Elin Suleymanov in response to an article published in "New York Times" on January 12th.

"Focusing on a positive agenda and working to address real challenges — like the humanitarian needs of hundreds of thousands of displaced victims of Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territories around it — is a more productive approach. This would certainly fit both American values and interests. ", writes the Azerbaijani ambassador.

The diplomat also wonders, if America’s partners should relate to Washington based on what they learn about the United States from WikiLeaks, a source that you quote, or through the prism of individual cases, where the American view of justice differs from perceptions abroad? If so, the conversation would be reduced to counterproductive mutual accusations.