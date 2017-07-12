Ambassador: Strong Azerbaijan means strong Turkey

© Report.az

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Those, who attempted to overthrow the government in Turkey on July 15, 2016 have fulfilled the order of one man from Pennsylvania. Nevertheless, on that day, the Turkish people demonstrated unity together with their President. Turkey gave a lesson of real democracy," said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijani Erkan Ozoral at a press conference dedicated to the anniversary of the coup attempt in Turkey.

The Ambassador recalled that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was one of the first to call and support the Turkish President. "In connection with this, I want to express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people. Strong Azerbaijan means strong Turkey. We make joint efforts in the fight against terrorism. However, unfortunately, currently, some countries back terrorists and provide them with an asylum. Nonetheless, these countries should know that these terrorists will harm them as well."

Erkan Ozoral recalled that one Azerbaijani was also among 255 people who lost their lives trying to prevent the coup.