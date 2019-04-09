Ambassador: Azerbaijan and Pakistan have great potential for futher cooperation

© Foto/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/2acb3a77b033e2fb1d78f06bce912a88/8eb2e177-0200-4fe7-9176-e7a6066b774c_292.jpg

“Azerbaijan and Pakistan have a great potential to intensify further cooperation,” Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said.

Report informs that he spoke at a press conference devoted to the exhibition Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan due in Baku on April 11-13.

"Azerbaijan and Pakistan need to take full advantage of the potential in trade. Our cooperating is aimed at mutual benefit," the Ambassador said.

He also noted that it is necessary to open direct flights. "So, businessmen will not waste time due to the flights. Moreover, this will increase the volume of products imported to Azerbaijan from Pakistan," Saeed Khan Mohmand said.

The diplomat also noted the need to establish railway communication between Azerbaijan and Pakistan via Iran.