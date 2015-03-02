Ambassador: Romania will continue to support cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 2, 2015 Embassy of Romania, in its capacity of NATO Contact Point Embassy to the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized a round table on “Strengthening NATO-Azerbaijan relations: perspectives and opportunities”.

Report informs, the event attended by the officials of the North Atlantic Alliance, ambassadors, diplomats and military attaches from embassies of NATO countries in Baku.

Opening the event Ambassador of Romania H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu highlighted the strategic character of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership and the fact that cooperation between North Atlantic Alliance and Baku is actively developing. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in a region of pivotal importance for Europe’s energy security. Cooperation brings mutual benefits and contributes to regional and Euro-Atlantic security.

A significant dimension of NATO-Azerbaijan interaction is focused on training and education. Ambassador Ciobanu underlined Romania will further support the development of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership relations. Jean D’Andurain from NATO Headquarters informed about the latest developments in NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation. Pavel Anastasov from NATO Headquarters presented the main elements of NATO’s training and education programs.

Participants in the roundtable exchanged views on the positive experience of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.