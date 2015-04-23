Ambassador: Romania interested in expanding and strengthening Azerbaijan, NATO relations

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu paid a working visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Romanian Embassy, during the visit Ambassador of Romania has been received by Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Mr. Vasif Talibov.

At the meeting D. Ciobanu expressed interest in Romania to develop relations with Azerbaijan at the regional level.

Ambassador of Romania met Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and delivered a lecture at the Nakhchivan State University on the perspectives of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.

In his speech Ambassador Ciobanu underlined that Azerbaijan actively contributes to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace operations.

Azerbaijan is a valuable and reliable partner. Romania is interested in expanding and strengthening the relations between NATO and Azerbaijan

Ambassador Ciobanu stressed that Azerbaijan is a country of pivotal importance for Europe’s energy security and to peace and stability in the Caucasus. Embassy of Romania in Baku will continue its efforts for increasing public awareness of NATO and the benefits of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.