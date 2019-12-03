Ambassador: Relations between UAE and Azerbaijan are on a high level"

UAE and Azerbaijan enjoy high-level relations based on cooperation and mutual respect, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohamed Al Qubaisi said speaking at the event timed to the 48th anniversary of establishment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Baku.

According to Mohamed Al Qubaisi, trade, economic and cultural relations are developing between the two countries:

"Mutual visits by the heads of the two states, the level of continuously growing trade, economic and cultural exchange, as well as the increasing number of tourists visiting UAE contribute to strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields. Thus, the 4th UAE-Azerbaijan Trade Summit was held with participation of UAE Economy Minister Sultan Al-Mansoori and Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov. That summit was extremely effective.

"There is no doubt that this indicator and these achievements result from our joint efforts contributing to the development of existing relations between the two countries."