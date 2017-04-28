Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Hungary relations developing in all spheres

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The growth of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary is a merit of both sides."

Ambassador of Hungary in Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski has stated on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador noted that leaders of the two countries also understand each other well, which resulted in the signing of a memorandum on strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in 2014, when President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Hungary: "Thus, our relations are developing in all spheres."

Answering a question about how he sees the future of relations between the two countries, I. Laslotski said that he considers himself a great optimist: "I have reasons for this, therefore I positively look into the future of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations."