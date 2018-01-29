Ambassador: Power industry a cornerstone of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with Bulgaria in the energy sector.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova said in an interview with the Bulgarian Third TV channel.

"Power industry has always been the cornerstone of our cooperation. As you know, our goal is that by 2020 about 1 million households will receive gas from Azerbaijan. The agreement was signed in 2014”, Gurbanova said.

According to her, Azerbaijan is now interested in Bulgaria as a gas transit country.

"This gas is part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which is recognized by the EU as the only viable resource in our region," Azerbaijani diplomat noted.

The ambassador stressed that this year about 1.500 Bulgarian tourists have visited Azerbaijan.