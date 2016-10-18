Ambassador: Pope's visit to Azerbaijan is of great importance

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Pope's visit to Azerbaijan is of great importance, as it demonstrates our nature of multi-confessional state."

Report informs, Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Italy Mammad Ahmadzade told the Italian edition Libero Quotidiano.

The ambassador recalled that the same historic visit to Azerbaijan made by his predecessor John Paul II in 2002, which resulted the government of Azerbaijan has presented a gift of land in Baku, where was built a new church, which is today the center of the Catholic community in the country.

"I would also like to note that we have excellent relations with the Vatican for many years", said M. Ahmedzade.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a historically multi-religious, multicultural and multiethnic country where no citizen has no religious or ethnic superiority.