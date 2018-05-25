Ambassador: Planned discussion concerning so-called "Armenian Genocide" in Israeli parliament is preliminary, with no binding effect

© Report

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The planned discussion of the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Israeli parliament is preliminary and without a binding effect.

Report was told by Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

“This is a preliminary discussion, with no binding effect. The Government of Israel will present its position to parliament at the appropriate time”, - he said.

As previously reported, according to the Knesset press service, the Israeli parliament decided to hold a plenary discussion on the recognition of the so-called "genocide" of the Armenian people against the backdrop of aggravation of relations with Turkey.