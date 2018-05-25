 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: Planned discussion concerning so-called "Armenian Genocide" in Israeli parliament is preliminary, with no binding effect

    © Report

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The planned discussion of the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Israeli parliament is preliminary and without a binding effect.

    Report was told by Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

    “This is a preliminary discussion, with no binding effect. The Government of Israel will present its position to parliament at the appropriate time”, - he said.

    As previously reported, according to the Knesset press service, the Israeli parliament decided to hold a plenary discussion on the recognition of the so-called "genocide" of the Armenian people against the backdrop of aggravation of relations with Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi