Ambassador of Turkey: Lavash is not a model of Armenian culture

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We are ready to cooperate to establish peace and prosperity in the region, however, Armenians, considering Turks as enemies in every way prevent this, avoid cooperation".

Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun said that to Report, commenting on the upcoming 2015 event of Armenians in connection with the centenary of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

According to him, Armenians carry out these activities to irritateTurks: "In order to call these events genocide the ICJ decision is needed, and there is no such decision. Actions of the Armenians will not give results".

Ismail Alper Coskun added that Turkey and Azerbaijan will work together to confront these acts of Armenians. As an example of importance of such cooperation, the ambassador called the Armenians attempt to submit lavash to UNESCO Representative List of İntangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as their traditional bread. "If we examine this question, it becomes clear that lavash is not a model of Armenian culture. We are together with Azerbaijan to prepare a dossier on this subject. This issue should be worked on together with other Turkic people."