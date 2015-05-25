​Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan pays working visit to Quba region

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 25, the Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan, Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu paid a working visit to the Quba region, Report informs citing the Embassy.

During the visit Ambassador of Romania has been received by head of the Executive Power of Quba region Mr. Yashar Mammadov. Ambassador Ciobanu highlighted that Romania is interested in maintaining the upward tendency recorded between 2011 and 2014 in regard to Romanian exports in Azerbaijan and wants to expand economic ties at regional level. The project of the transport corridor between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea can contribute to strengthening economic cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan.

Within the mandate Romanian diplomatic mission is fulfilling as NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan (for the fourth time in a row) Ambassador Ciobanu delivered a lecture on May 25, 2015 at the Azerbaijan Teachers Institute Quba branch on the perspectives of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. A large public participated at the event, including local officials, teachers, students and journalists. In his speech Ambassador Ciobanu underlined that Romanian diplomatic mission pays a constant attention to promotion of North Atlantic Alliance values and principles in Azerbaijan. Within its activity Embassy of Romania in Baku is disseminating information about the role and policies of NATO. The goal pursued is to increase public awareness regarding NATO and the benefits of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation. The next NATO Summit, which will take place on 8-9 July, 2016 in Warsaw (Poland),comes at a crucial time for the Alliance due to a changed security environment. Azerbaijan is a valuable and reliable partner for NATO.Ambassador Ciobanu highlighted that Romania will continue to actively support the development of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.