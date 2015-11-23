​Ambassador of Romania met deputy head of the Executive Power of Sheki region

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu arrived in Sheki and met deputy head of the Executive Power of Sheki region Hasan Hasanov, Report was told at the Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan.

Hasan Hasanov praised the excellent cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan in all fields. He pointed out to the remarkable developments which took place in Sheki region in the last period of time.

Ambassador highlighted that Romania is interested in developing economic ties with Azerbaijan and stressed that at regional level there are good perspectives for boosting the exchange of goods and increasing the volume of trade

The head of the Romanian diplomatic mission presented the opportunities opened by the project of the transport corridor between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea for increased cooperation in the trade field.

Ambassador mentioned that Romania has been the second country in the world to recognize independence of Azerbaijan and established since 2009 a strategic partnership with Baku,

During his working visit to Sheki Daniel Cristian Ciobanu will deliver on November 24th a lecture at the Azerbaijan Teachers Institute Sheki branch on the perspectives of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. The lecture will be held within the mandate Romanian diplomatic mission is fulfilling as NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Romania actively supports the development of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.