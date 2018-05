Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Norway to Azerbaijan Bard Ivar Svendsen has visited Barda district of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Norwegian Embassy, during the visit the Ambassador met with the head of executive power of Barda district Vidadi Isayev.

During the meeting, the sides have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, as well as issues of economic diversification.