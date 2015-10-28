Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan met with President of Constitutional Court

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ In order to develop collaborative links, Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the President of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev.

Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Labardini was informed about the building of the Constitutional Court, which was built in 1885 and has a long history. The diplomat visited also the plenary hall. During the meeting with the President of the Constitutional Court were discussed bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, similarities in cultures, literatures and national cuisines and, in particular, legal culture that both states share in the profit motive of the population of their respective countries. It was stressed that both Mexico and Azerbaijan have cultural values included by UNESCO in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. In addition, the Diplomat took attention to the important data of the Mexican economy.

The President of the Constitutional Court, Mr. Abdullayev spoke about the history and activity of the Constitutional Court, its cooperation with the constitutional organs of other states. The parties discussed constitutional reforms that took place in both countries.

At the end of the meeting, spent in a friendly atmosphere, both sides expressed their desire for a strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the judicial field.