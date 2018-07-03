Ambassador of Mexico meets with President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Niyaz Ali-zade, at the prestigious Chamber facilities.

Report was told by Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan, after a warm welcome from the president of the Chamber, the Mexican Ambassador started the meeting by highlighting that Mexico and Azerbaijan are getting closer. He stressed that, during his term in office, trade turnover between both countries had a significant increase, which went from $ 7,208 in 2014 to $ 21,119.86 in 2016, with a similar figure in 2017, according to data of the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The above represents an average increase of 9.6% during the 2014-2017 period. This, as expressed by the Diplomat, indicates that there is a need for rapprochement and deepening of relations between Mexican and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, so it is imperative to explore greater ways of collaboration.

After emphasizing the trade figures, the Mexican representative suggested working in a meeting between the Chambers and Associations of Azerbaijani and Mexican Trade and Industry, with the aim of building bridges that promote understanding between both countries. He indicated that, during three years of management in Azerbaijan, his focus has been to make known the virtues of Mexico to the Azerbaijani population, and vice versa.

In turn, Niyaz Ali-zade indicated that the collaboration with Mexico on trade would be a great opportunity to open the doors of both nations in many other areas. He acknowledged that relations are in the development phase and indicated that for this reason it is necessary to promote their consolidation through mutual agreements and exchanges.