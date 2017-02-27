Japanese Ambassador signs agreement on three projects with heads of Azerbaijani NGOs

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Tsuguo Takahashi signed an agreement on development of three projects in the framework of the Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) program with heads of Azerbaijani NGOs, Report informs.

"Agreement on the three projects covering Aghsu, Shamakhi and Lankaran regions, the purpose of which is improvement of water supply system and sewerage system in the villages of the districts", said T. Takahashi at the signing ceremony.

The ambassador stressed that issuing preferential credits within the framework of "Grassroots and Human Security" helps to improve water security system in mountain areas and areas deprived of water.

"Pursuing research problems of local residents, we will make every effort to resolve problems for Azerbaijanis in the regions", T. Takahashi said.

Draft agreements have been signed with the heads of the NGOs "Citizen's Labor Rights Protection League", "Center of Azerbaijan Youth Rights Protection" and "Global humanitarian organization".