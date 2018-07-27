Ambassador of Israel completed three day tour to the north western regions of Azerbaijan

© Embassy os İsrael https://report.az/storage/news/394105dae7c82874ff4cacbdb16d44fc/58d142b6-8222-4d9e-8fb7-3ceacd5bc0b8_292.jpg

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Stav completed three day tour to the north western regions.

Report was informed at the Embassy of Israel, Ambassador Stav visited Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh districts.

The aim of the visit was to get better acquainted with the economic agenda of the regional administrations and to develop the already existing economic ties between the private sectors of Israel and these regions.

Ambassador was impresses by the development and growing economic activities, specially food processing industries and preserving rich multicultural heritage and peaceful coexistence of the different ethnic and religious communities.