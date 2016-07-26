Ambassador: 'Number of Azerbaijani tourists travelling to Turkey not significantly reduced'

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey is a reliable, safe country, which has no difference from other tourism destinations'.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said.

According to him, threat of terrorism exists in Turkey, too, but it is not only Turkey's problem: 'We have observed recent attacks in different countries. It is a very painful reality of the world. Turkey has carried out a very serious fight against the threat of terrorism, we have experience and we take necessary measures against it'.

The ambassador said that after July 15 coup attempt, slight decrease observed in number of tourists: 'But according to the information of Turkish Airlines, Turkish tourism organizations, no significant reduction observed in number of tourists visiting Turkey, especially from Azerbaijan'.

Ismail Alper Coşkun noted that declaring a state of emergency in the country, in fact, is a decision to return life to normal conditions: 'May our Azerbaijani brothers be calm. Turkey keeps up and serves them as usual with its tourism potential'.