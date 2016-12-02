Ambassador: Monument to Armenian and Kurdish terrorists in Turkish province of Tunceli to be demolished

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Monument to Armenian and Kurdish terrorists mounted near Nazimiye Turkish province of Tunceli, will be demolished.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral said.

According to him, a monument was erected illegally, and "all the illegal buildings will be demolished."

At the same time, the ambassador did not specify the date of commencement and completion of demolition.

The Administration of Tunceli province and municipality Nazimiye said they did not have information on the matter and refused to give any comments.

Notably, a few days ago, Turkish press reported that a monument was erected in Nazimiye, on which the names of the members of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA and Kurdish PKK were listed.

Then, the Turkish newspaper "Sözçü" (speaker) announced about decision of local authorities to demolish the monument in the near future.