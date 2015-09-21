Ambassador: Latvia supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Latvia supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and this position of Latvia for all these years has not changed, we will strictly be based on these principles." Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, Juris Maklakovs said in his interview with Report.

According to him, the war is the last step in resolving any dispute or question. "Therefore, my position is to resolve the conflict by peaceful means, that is the position of my country. Latvia will support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", the ambassador said.

Latvian ambassador praised the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, mentioning that as a part of its diplomatic mission in Baku, he tends to continue to build on the progress made in a number of areas, including economic cooperation, cooperation in the sphere of tourism, culture and education.

Commenting on the recently resolution on Azerbaijan adopted by the European Parliament, the ambassador said: "Of course, the European Parliament is a separate institution of the European Union, and it is not in my competence to criticize the decision of the European institution. But in any case, despite any resolution, the EU is interested in cooperation with the Azerbaijan, and most importantly what can be, this cooperation develop."