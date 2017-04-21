Ambassador: Kuwait supports all the UN and OIC decisions on Karabakh conflict

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait supports all decisions of UN and OIC concerning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Kuwait Elkhan Gahraman told Report.

The Ambassador reminded that diplomatic relations between two countries were established on October 10, 1994, after which efforts were made to strengthen them: “The relations gained intensity after visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to Kuwait on February 10-11, 2009. At present, political relations are at high level”.

E. Gahraman also noted strengthening ties between two countries in the field of tourism. Underlining that tourism is a priority sphere of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan economy, the ambassador added that during the visit of Azerbaijani minister of culture Abulfas Garayev to Kuwait, an agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture and tourism, as well as to exchange delegations of media and travel agencies to study tourism potential of two countries.

The diplomat also talked about the work carried out to promote Azerbaijani products in Kuwait. In this regard, E. Gahraman stressed the importance of establishing direct flights to expand cooperation in many areas, especially in the field of delivery of agricultural products: “The juices produced in Azerbaijan are sold in the markets of Kuwait. The Kuwait-Azeri trade enterprise established in 2011 in Kuwait signed contracts with juice producing factories in Gabala. The same enterprise opened in January 2017 a restaurant of Azerbaijani cuisine in Kuwait”.

Ambassador also reminded the agreement signed during the exhibition Gulfood 2017 in Dubai on sale of Azerbaijani products in one of the largest network of stores in the Arab world - the supermarket Lulu: “A month ago these supermarkets in Kuwait started to sell Azerbaijani apples. Other Azerbaijani products will appear there in the near future”.