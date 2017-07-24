Ambassador: It is necessary to wait for growth of trade turnover after Azerbaijani President's visit to Riga

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I hope that Azerbaijani and Latvian entrepreneurs already actively work on the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Latvia and the embedding of those agreements will not take long," Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juris Maklakovs told Report commenting on the results of the recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Latvia.

He recalled that during the visit, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Latvia and Azerbaijan, agreements on transport, education and construction security were signed: "During the business forum, various accords on supply of peat and seedling were inked; the decision on opening trade houses in the capitals of the two states was made; other economic issues were also discussed.

The Ambassador stated that he expected the growth of trade turnover between the two countries after this visit: "It is necessary to wait for the growth of trade turnover, as it was one of the most significant issues of discussions.

Talking about the upcoming visits, Juris Maklakovs underlined that President Ilham Aliyev had invited President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis to pay a visit to his country: "The invitation has been sent to Maris Kuczinski. We will work towards making these visits happen."