Ambassador: Issue of Azerbaijani women and children in Iraq is solved based on humanitarian aspect

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi side solves the problem of Azerbaijani women and children in the country taking into account the humanitarian aspects".

Iraqi Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fadhil Awad Jebur AL-Shuwaili told Report.

According to him, the Iraqi side is ready to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in this regard: "We have already given one child to Azerbaijan and will continue to make every effort to solve this issue."

In regard with situation of Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations, the Ambassador said that this issue is characterized by dynamic progress. "We can also mention the joint struggle against ISIS group, the investment of Azerbaijani businessmen in Iraq, as well as joint programs of our universities."