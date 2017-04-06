 Top
    Ambassador: Israel supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Dan Stav: After last year’s April events there was a hope that there will be some progress in settlement

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Israel supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav said at a briefing.

    According to him, after last year's April events, there was a hope that there will be some progress in the conflict settlement: "Two meetings of presidents were held, unfortunately, so far the expectations have not realized."

    The ambassador also added that Israel supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

