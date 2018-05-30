Ambassador: Iraq needs Azerbaijani investments - INTERVIEW

© Report

Baku. 30 may. REPORT.AZ/ Interview of Report with Ambassador of lraq in Azerbaijan Dr. Fadhil Awad Jebur AL-Shuwaili.

- How do you generally estimate bilateral cooperation between two countries, especially in political and economic spheres?

The Iraqi-Azerbaijani relations are linked by many commonalities that would support the economic sphere by attracting large numbers of lraqi tourists to Baku, as well as Azerbaijani tourists to the holy shrines in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala. We aspire to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, especially as both are producers of oil, and they have elements of attraction in this regard.

- Which spheres are more potential in bilateral cooperation? Most attractive areas for the investment?

Since lraq has achieved a great victory against the terrorist groups of Da'esh, and the lraqi territories have been cleared of these criminal gangs, security situation has begun to improve notably, which helps attract investors to work in lraq. And I believe that the two countries have the elements of bilateral cooperation in investment domains.

- Is lraq interested in participation in North-South transport project?

lraq has a plan to develop transportation lines in its various parts, whether the railways or the road ones, and this will help connect lraq with the projects of its regional sphere.

- Azerbaijan and Iraq intended to cooperate in energy, oil sector. How is the cooperation going on?

The visit of the former Iraqi oil minister to Baku indicates the attention the lraqi government shows to cooperation with the Azerbaijani government in this sector. Further, the embassy will participate in the 25th session of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference to be held next week for the period (May 29 - June 1 2018). An official approval is being obtained from the Azerbaijani government to set a date for signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in oil, gas and energy sector between the two countries.

- How do Iraq and Azerbaijan cooperate in sphere of struggle against terrorism, including lSlS threat?

Azerbaijan is one of the countries that has stood with lraq in its war against Da'esh. The two countries have intelligence cooperation in the field of information exchange and counter terrorism.

- How is the work on sending back home Azerbaijan women and children from lraq? According to foreign media few Azerbaijani women were sentenced life prison for terrorism. Do you have the statistics how many Azerbaijani citizens are imprisoned now? And how many Azerbaijani children have sent back home? How long such process can take place?

This is a very sensitive issue that is related to the lraqi security authorities. After the victory achieved against Da'esh terrorist gangs, those criminals left their families; some were killed, and some escaped. lraq considers the humanitarian aspect and examines these cases. lf the family is not involved in the terrorist operations, the Azerbaijani government can submit a request to the lraqi government through the diplomatic channels in this regard, bearing in mind that lraq has handed the Azerbaijani child Abdullah to his family in Azerbaijan through the Azerbaijani embassy Baghdad. We do not have statistics about the number of Azerbaijani citizens currently in prison. You can coordinate with the Azerbaijani embassy in Baghdad to discuss this issue for security reasons.

- How can Azerbaijan assist in reconstruction of lraq?

lraq needs an active role from Azerbaijan in participating in its reconstruction as it is a friendly and supporting country to lraq. lt must have a foothold at this important stage of lraq's history, either in reconstruction projects or investment, lt is worth mentioning that we have invited Azerbaijani companies to participate in these projects through our meeting with the deputy head of the Department of Asia, Middle East and Africa at Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Ambassador Oktay Gorbanov.

- Azerbaijan also faced the terrorism, Armenia occupied 20% of Azerbaijani territories and destroying its cultural heritage. According to the media, there were number of terrorists in uncontrolled territories came from lraq. What is position of your country in this issue?

lraq supports the resolutions of the lJnited Nations and the Minsk Group in this respect. lraq calls for constructive dialogue through diplomatic channels in order to reach a peaceful solution to this conflict and to avoid situations of war. No terrorist has come from lraq for the purpose of contributing to the occupation and destruction, and you have mentioned inaccurate news from the media you relied on.