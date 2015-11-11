Ambassador: Indonesia became one of the largest trade partners of Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Indonesia became one of the largest trade partners in Azerbaijan".

Report was told by the Ambassador of Indonesia in Azerbaijan Prayono Atiyanto.

According to him, commodity turnover between Indonesia and Azerbaijan was 2 billion USD in 2014: "We have a unique economy. We are producing oil, exporting it, but also buying additional volume of oil."

Speaking about the cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism, P. Atiyanto noted that this year Indonesia was attended by about 500 Azerbaijani tourists. Referring to the possibility of establishing charter flights for the intensification of cooperation in tourism sector, ambassador said that, Azerbaijani delegation visited Jakarta in connection with this matter, but the relevant agreements have not yet been achieved.