Ambassador: India and Azerbaijan are considering possibility of opening direct flights between two countries

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ India and Azerbaijan are considering possibility of opening direct flights between two countries.

Report informs, ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said at a press conference.

According to the ambassador, intensive negotiations are held for this between the relevant structures.

S. Rana noted that the opening of direct flights will increase the flow of tourists to both countries and will also promote development of business.

In addition, the ambassador stressed that Indian companies are also interested in cooperation in the pharmaceutical field. So, the issues of setting up joint ventures are being considered.