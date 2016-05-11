​Ambassador: Implementation of Southern Gas Corridor project is a top priority for the EU

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The project of the Southern Gas Corridor is a top priority for the European Union.

Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

The ambassador noted that the implementation of this project would provide the first gas to Italy at the beginning of 2020. She stressed that the EU leadership had shown willingness to "do everything possible to ensure that the project will be implemented in time."

Mrs. Mard reminded that the ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, would be held in the Greek city of Thessaloniki on May 17.