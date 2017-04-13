Ambassador: Germany and Azerbaijan created a strong foundation in 25 years

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Germany and Azerbaijan have created strong foundation in 25 years for further development of relations.

Report informs, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab told reporters.

"Germany has established diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan almost immediately after the republic gained independence", Kindsgrab said.

He said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel sent congratulatory letters to the Azerbaijani President, which highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations.

"We have excellent economic and cultural ties", the diplomat said, noting that humanitarian ties play a big role in the development of relations between countries".