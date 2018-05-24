Ambassador: French Foreign Minister’s visit to Baku is of special importance

© Report

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Baku is of special importance.

Report informs, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurélia Bouchez told journalists.

"The relations between France and Azerbaijan started during the existence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. From this point of view, the visit of the French Foreign Minister to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the ADR is of particular importance”, - the diplomat said.

According to Bouchez, the Azerbaijani-French relations are developing in many directions. Particular attention is paid to education.

"Cooperation in the field of education has always been an important component of our relationship, both during the ADR, and today. The Azerbaijan-French University, created by the efforts of the presidents of both countries, is a vivid example of this”, - the ambassador said.