Ambassador: Excellent political ties of Azerbaijan with Saudi Arabia contributing to develop investment cooperation

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ 35,000 Saudi citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2017, which is one of the highest from GCC countries. Report informs, Shahin Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's ambassador in Riyadh, said.

Abdullayev also hailed the Kingdom’s support for the Azeri position in its conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. “Our understanding is that we share a common view on many regional and international matters, we support each other at various international venues," Abdullayev said.

"Azerbaijan's excellent political ties with Saudi Arabia have been contributing to develop economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation," he said.

He said a simplified visa procedure had been introduced to facilitate travel by Saudi citizens to Azerbaijan, where visa upon arrival is available to them.

“The connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan has been improving with the availability of direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Qassim," he added.

The ambassador said Baku was seeking to establish partnerships with Saudi Arabia in various fields. Saudi business houses can look into special industrial zones that offer various incentives, he said.